Sacha Baron Cohen has been spotted filming a mysterious project in his iconic Borat costume, sparking speculation of a revival.

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, released in 2006, saw Baron Cohen star as the fictional Borat, a Kazakh resident and journalist who travelled to the USA to make a documentary on the country. While on his mission, he learns that the USA is the same as his own country in many ways. Now it appears Baron Cohen is readying a return to the character.

The actor can be seen in a video posted on social media platform TikTok driving a yellow pick-up truck while sporting a thick moustache and a tan suit in Long Beach, Los Angeles.

TikTok user Alexandheir posted the video which shows the British comedian being filmed by a camera crew situated in a van driving ahead of Baron Cohen’s vehicle.

NME has contacted Baron Cohen’s reps for clarity on what he is filming.

The star is rumoured to be shooting something new and has recently been rumbled twice while filming undercover. It is possible he is filming a second season of his 2018 HBO series Who Is America?

Baron-Cohen reprised Borat for a segment on the US chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in November last year for a satirical sketch on “election tampering”.

Then in July, he was caught pranking former New York City mayor and Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani when he burst into an interview wearing “a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top”. According to Giuliani, Cohen “ran away” when he called the police.