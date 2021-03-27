‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ sets new Guinness World Record

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm has set a new Guinness World Record, the records governing body has confirmed.

The Borat sequel arrived last year, 14 years after Sacha Baron Cohen’s original mockumentary was released.

Earlier this month, the second movie was shortlisted for two Oscars – for Best Actress In A Supporting Role for Maria Bakalova and for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Advertisement

Those nominations have now secured another achievement for Borat 2 – the Guinness World Record for the longest title of a film nominated for an Oscar. The movie’s full title is Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery Of Prodigious Bribe To American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan.

The gigantic title of Sasha Baron Cohen's film has set an #Oscars record! — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 20, 2021

The previous holder of the record was Those Magnificent Men In Their Flying Machines Or How I Flew From London To Paris In 25 Hours 11 Minutes, which was nominated for Best Writing Story and Screenplay Written Directly For The Screen in 1965.

The record is based on characters rather than words, with Borat 2’s full title coming in at 110 characters compared to Those Magnificent Men’s 85.

Borat creator Sacha Baron Cohen could take home yet more awards at next month’s Oscars. He’s nominated in the Best Actor In A Supporting Role category for his part in Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial Of The Chicago 7.

Advertisement

The Oscars will take place in LA on April 25. The Academy is currently facing a backlash for its mandate that nominees will not be allowed to accept their awards over Zoom, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Many of the nominees would have to travel from overseas to attend the ceremony, causing concern about the safety of an in-person event.