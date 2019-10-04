Boris Johnson reportedly once wrote a film script and wanted Angelina Jolie or Scarlett Johansson to play the lead

The PM has yet to claim 'Mission To Assyria' as his handiwork

Boris Johnson reportedly once wrote his own film script and wanted Angelina Jolie or Scarlett Johansson to star in it.

The Prime Minister allegedly wrote Mission To Assyria in 2015 and distributed it to a few people.

According to the Evening Standard, the lead man was a character called Marmaduke Montmorency Burton, an archaeologist who is an “old Clooney/Connery/Eastwood type geezer in his fifties” and has SAS connections.

Meanwhile, the lead female role would also be an archaeologist but “gorgeous but scholarly”. Johnson apparently indicated he wanted either Jolie or Johansson to play her.

Those two characters would be joined by other explorers and scholars on a mission to rescue Shargar, a lost city in Syria. The film, however, was never made.

Last month, Slowthai performed at the Mercury Music Prize while holding a dummy of Johnson’s decapitated head. “Fuck Boris Johnson, fuck everything, and there’s nothing great about Britain,” the Northampton MC shouted while performing his track ‘Doorman’.

Slowthai responded to critics of the stunt the next day, saying he had “held a mirror up this country and some people don’t like its reflection”.

“This ‘act’ was a metaphor for what this government is doing to our country, except what I did was present it in plain sight,” he said. “No Boris Johnson’s were hurt in the making of this Slowthai performance. I don’t condone violence in any form.”