‘Bottoms’ finally lands UK release date

Bottoms, the acclaimed comedy starring The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri, has finally received a UK release date.

Directed by Emma Seligman, the teen comedy follows two high school senior girls, PJ (Rachel Sennott) and Josie (Edebiri), who set up a fight club as a way to hook up with cheerleaders.

After it was released in US cinemas on August 25, Warner Bros. has confirmed the film will arrive in UK cinemas on November 3, 2023.

Bottoms has been praised by critics as one of the best comedies of the year, with the film currently holding a 92 per cent score on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Written by Seligman and Sennott, the film also stars Ruby Cruz, Havana Rose Liu, Kaia Gerber, Nicholas Galitzine, Miles Fowler, Dagmara Dominczyk and Marshawn Lynch.

A synopsis reads: “Bottoms, a refreshingly unique raunchy comedy, focuses on two girls, PJ and Josie, who start a fight club as a way to lose their virginities to cheerleaders.

“Their bizarre plan works. The fight club gains traction and soon the most popular girls in school are beating each other up in the name of self-defense. But PJ and Josie find themselves in over their heads and in need of a way out before their plan is exposed.”

The film’s original score is composed by Charli XCX and Leo Birenberg. Other artists on the soundtrack include Avril Lavigne, King Princess and Bonnie Tyler.

Sennott is best known for roles in films Shiva Baby, Bodies Bodies Bodies and HBO series The Idol. Edebiri, meanwhile, has received acclaim for her role as Sydney Adamu in The Bear, which landed her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

Bottoms is released in UK cinemas on November 3, 2023.