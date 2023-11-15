Brad Pitt’s new Formula One movie has been set back after hours of footage, worth tens of millions, has been scrapped.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor has spent the last year shooting, Apex, a movie about a retired racing driver who comes out of retirement to train up a rising star. However, the breaks have been put on the movie, directed by Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski after some changes were made following the SAG-AFTRA union protest.

In July, the actors – which include Damson Idris and Javier Bardem – and the producers joined Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton in attending the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. The filmmakers took the opportunity to film scenes of the actors driving on the famous racecourse, to capture authentic shots for their movie.

The hours of footage captured during the Grand Prix not only showed the actors using the track, but also the high-speed races already going on and the intense atmosphere of the Silverstone crowd. This was reportedly to save costs down the line, preventing the need for a fabricated racing scene.

According to The Independent, after racing round the track, Pitt, who is co-producing the film with Jerry Bruckheimer and Hamilton, spoke to Sky Sports saying: “It’s great to be here. I’m having such a laugh – the time of my life.”

“Tell you what’s amazing about it. You’ll see the cameras mounted all over the car. You’ve never seen speed, you’ve never seen the G-forces like this. It’s really amazing,” the Fight Club actor continued.

But the days of filming might be useless, as the film’s sponsorship deals were reportedly forced to change after the strike, meaning the release has been delayed and all pre-recorded footage is no longer permitted to be used.

However, an F1 spokesperson has since spoken to Metro, saying: “The movie is still on schedule for its 2025 release timeframe. All footage captured this year is relevant.”

They continued: “It will continue shooting at Grand Prix in 2024, with Brad and Damson driving actual cars on track for racing sequences. The movie will ensure continuity with the 2023 F1 season in footage captured in 2024.

“There are no changes to any movie sponsors, and all are committed for the duration of the project. The production has been adapting its schedule before and during the SAG strike and has planned to shoot into 2024 for some time.”

Neither Pitt or Apple Studios, who are making the movie, have made a comment yet.

