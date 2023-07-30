Brad Pitt halts filming on Formula One movie to support Hollywood strikes

Brad Pitt has paused filming on his forthcoming Formula One movie to support the ongoing Hollywood strikes.

The project currently titled Apex stars Pitt as a driver who comes out of retirement to team up with a rookie and take on the titans of the sport.

He recently shot scenes at the British Grand Prix as part of the production earlier this month.

Advertisement

But filming has now ground to a halt as Pitt “very much stands” alongside his fellow actor union members, according to PA (via Sky News).

According to Deadline, filming was set to take place at the The Circuit de Spa Francorchamps in Belgium during the Grand Prix today (July 30) but this has now been pulled.

The next planned dates for shooting are in Las Vegas in November.

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is working as a producer and will also be advising on the storyline and script on the Apple Studios film.

The latest development comes just days after the 2023 Emmy Awards were postponed due to the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes.

Advertisement

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were scheduled to take place Monday, September 18 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles but are now likely to go ahead next January.

The actors’ strike coincides with the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, which began on May 2 and halted production on a number of projects. It marks the first time that actors and writers in Hollywood have gone on strike simultaneously in over 60 years.