Brad Pitt says Hollywood is ‘recalibrating’ in the wake of Harvey Weinstein scandal

The actor compared the producer's scandal to the Manson murders

Brad Pitt thinks that Hollywood is ‘recalibrating’ in the wake of the recent Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Speaking to The Sunday Times about his new movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which depicts the Manson family, who in real life murdered five people, including the pregnant actress Sharon Tate, Pitt discussed the murders.

“When my parents described it, it was as the end of this idealised revolution,” said Pitt. “My parents are still hippies, but it was the loss of this dream. As [Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director] Quentin [Tarantino] describes, you sort of portray this utopia, but there is a mildew around the canvas that brought the darkness of humanity into play and ended a lot of my parents’ hopes for how they could infuse that ‘love and peace’ ideology into the rest of the world.”

He added, “It all sort of crashed and ended so much that some talk of it as a conspiracy. It was the total end of an era — immediately.”

Asked if there was a modern day equivalent in shaking up the industry with a “loss of innocence,” Pitt responded, “Harvey Weinstein. Can I say that?” He then added: “It’s more that I think we’re getting recalibrated. But [this time] in a good way.”

Last year, Weinstein was indicted on rape and criminal sex charges. A grand jury in New York confirmed the charges against the Hollywood producer despite him waiving his right to appear before the panel.

The producer has been accused of rape by multiple women, allegations he “unequivocally denies”. The film producer was also sacked from the board of The Weinstein Company, the company he co-founded, following a series of sexual harassment accusations, some of which date back decades.

Elaborating on what he meant by “recalibrated,” Pitt said: “What I see now is a new masculinity, especially with people who have gone through Hollywood and its recalibration, a new male who is more vulnerable. I’m not talking mushiness — I mean a man who owns his own flaws and is aware of them and open about it. And vulnerable, with real feelings, rather than being this macho, trying-to-be-tough guy. But that might just be me in my old age, on my own trip, projecting onto everyone else.”

Meanwhile, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood was released in the US this week (July 26), and fans have picked up on a particularly mega easter egg in the director’s ninth outing, relating to another Tarantino movie, Inglorious Basterds.

The film saw Tarantino smashing his own box office record, with Once Upon A Time In Hollywood grossing $40m in US cinemas over the weekend, beating the $38m amassed by Inglorious Basterds a decade ago.