News Film News

Brad Pitt says Quentin Tarantino is so “verbose” that he “needs cocaine to stop talking”

The actor praised the director's relentlessness

Ella Kemp
Quentin Tarantino Brad Pitt
(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

At the annual dinner celebrating the New York Film Critics Circle awards, Brad Pitt delivered a speech to present his Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino with the award for best screenplay.

The actor began by describing Tarantino’s early life and birthplace: “Quentin grew up in a sad and desolate part of Torrance known as Torrance.”

He continued by sharing how the director’s public traits are even more prominent in reality, calling him “very verbose” and adding: “He’s the only guy I know who needs cocaine to stop talking.”

Advertisement

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’

Pitt and Tarantino have now worked together on three films – Inglourious BasterdsTrue Romance and Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood.

Tarantino’s ninth film left this year’s Golden Globes victorious with awards for Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Pitt, and it’s currently nominated for 10 BAFTAs.

NME’s Greg Wetherall praised the film, saying: “Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood retains elements of Tarantino’s trademark virtuosity, but passes it through a filter of hitherto unseen maturity: certainly a step up from the likes of the inconsistent Django Unchained and flawed The Hateful Eight.”

The nominations for this year’s Oscars will be released on January 13, and Tarantino’s latest is expected to be up for a handful of Academy Awards at next month’s ceremony.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Music Interviews

The Big Read – Girl In Red: “World domination. That’s what I want”

Andrew Trendell -
Heading up 2020’s NME 100 list and approved by Billie Eilish and Matty Healy, Girl In Red’s lo-fi pop is already saving lives.
Read more
Blogs

Nirvana’s 2020 reunion show: A heavy, heart-bursting treat for fans

Kevin EG Perry -
Here's what went down at the charity show at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium
Read more
Album Reviews

Georgia – ‘Seeking Thrills’ review: a jubilant celebration of the dancefloor

The Londoner's second album captures the push and pull of the club with a writerly eye
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.