At the annual dinner celebrating the New York Film Critics Circle awards, Brad Pitt delivered a speech to present his Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino with the award for best screenplay.

The actor began by describing Tarantino’s early life and birthplace: “Quentin grew up in a sad and desolate part of Torrance known as Torrance.”

He continued by sharing how the director’s public traits are even more prominent in reality, calling him “very verbose” and adding: “He’s the only guy I know who needs cocaine to stop talking.”

Pitt and Tarantino have now worked together on three films – Inglourious Basterds, True Romance and Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood.

Tarantino’s ninth film left this year’s Golden Globes victorious with awards for Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Pitt, and it’s currently nominated for 10 BAFTAs.

NME’s Greg Wetherall praised the film, saying: “Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood retains elements of Tarantino’s trademark virtuosity, but passes it through a filter of hitherto unseen maturity: certainly a step up from the likes of the inconsistent Django Unchained and flawed The Hateful Eight.”

The nominations for this year’s Oscars will be released on January 13, and Tarantino’s latest is expected to be up for a handful of Academy Awards at next month’s ceremony.