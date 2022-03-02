Brad Pitt takes on Bad Bunny in trailer for action thriller ‘Bullet Train’

The first trailer for Bullet Train, an action thriller starring Brad Pitt as a deadly assassin, has been released.

Directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde), Bullet Train stars Pitt as Lady Bug, an experienced assassin who boards a Japanese bullet train filled with other professional killers who have been sent to fulfil their own assignments.

Based on the novel Maria Beetle by Kōtarō Isaka, the film also stars Joey King, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Masi Oka, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Hiroyuki Sanada, Karen Fukuhara, Benito A Martinez Ocasio aka Bad Bunny, and Sandra Bullock.

In the trailer shared by Sony Pictures, Pitt is shown encountering another assassin played by Bad Bunny, soundtracked by Bee Gees track ‘Stayin’ Alive’.

Lady Gaga was originally cast for Bullock’s role but she was forced to exit the project over scheduling conflicts with Ridley Scott film House Of Gucci.

Along with Bullet Train, Pitt is set to make an appearance in upcoming film The Lost City alongside Bullock and Channing Tatum. He’s also been cast in Babylon from director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, Whiplash), set to be released in December.

Beyond 2022, Pitt will also reunite with George Clooney for a new thriller from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts. They have previously starred together in the Ocean’s trilogy and 2008’s Burn After Reading helmed by the Coen Brothers.

Bullet Train is set to be released in cinemas worldwide on July 15.