Brad Pitt to star in new movie by ‘Deadpool 2’ and ‘Fast And Furious’ director

Brad Pitt has been cast in a new movie from Deadpool 2 and Fast And Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch.

The actor, who won an Oscar earlier this year for his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, has signed on to star in action-thriller Bullet Train.

Variety reports that Leitch will direct and produce the Sony Pictures film, which is based on Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka.

Kelly McCormick, Antoine Fuqua and Kat Samick will also produce, while the script is being written by Zak Olkewicz.

The novel Bullet Train, about several members of the Japanese criminal underworld who find themselves on the same bullet train with conflicting orders, is set to be published in English in 2021.

It has not yet been determined when production on the film will begin.

Meanwhile, Tiger King star Joe Exotic has said that he’d like Brad Pitt or David Spade to play him a film about his life.

Exotic – real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage (né Schreibvogel), is the controversial private zookeeper whose story is covered in Netflix‘s latest true crime hit Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

The co-creators of the hit Netflix series, Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, were asked by the Hollywood Reporter if Exotic had a preference on who he’d like to play him in any upcoming biopic.

Chaiklin told the publication: “Yes, he would like Brad Pitt or David Spade to play him,” adding: “he doesn’t refer to David Spade as David Spade — he refers to him as ‘Joe Dirt’.”