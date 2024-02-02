Brad Pitt set to star in Quentin Tarantino’s final film ‘The Movie Critic’

Brad Pitt is in talks to star in Quentin Tarantino‘s final movie, The Movie Critic, according to Variety.

The Pulp Fiction director’s 10th film will be set in 1977 Southern California and centre on a real-life, cynical film reviewer who wrote for a pornographic magazine.

With further details currently under wraps, it is unclear who Pitt will be playing in the film.

Currently, the actor is first set to film a Formula One racing movie from Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, in which he plays a driver who comes out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie racer. So, he is to star in The Movie Critic, the film likely won’t begin production until mid-2024 or later.

Pitt and Tarantino have previously worked together on 2009’s Inglourious Basterds and 2019’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, which landed Pitt an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Tarantino dodged questions about The Movie Critic at Cannes Film Festival in 2023, saying to audience members: “I can’t tell you guys [anything] until you see the movie. I’m tempted to do some of the character’s monologues right now, but I’m not going to. Maybe if there were less video cameras. You just have to wait and see.”

The director did confirm in May, however, that he wouldn’t be casting a British actor in the lead role.

“I think when people look back on this era of cinema, and it’s just all these British actors pretending to be Americans and all these Australian actors pretending to be Americans, it’s like phantoms. Nobody is acting in their own voice. We just happen to be in an era of really, really good British actors who, for the most part, can pull it off,” he told Deadline at the time.

Tarantino previously revealed his intention to retire from filmmaking after his 10th film. His debut came in 1992 with the crime drama Reservoir Dogs, which he followed up with 1994’s Palme d’Or-winning Pulp Fiction. He also directed Jackie Brown, Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Volume 2, Death Proof, Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight.