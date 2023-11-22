Brad Pitt’s son says he made family’s life “a constant hell” in unearthed Father’s Day post

Brad Pitt’s son Pax called the actor a “fucking awful human being” and a “world class asshole” in an unearthed Instagram post.

Pax, who was adopted by Pitt in 2008, reportedly posted a sarcastic Father’s Day post on Instagram in 2020, accompanied by a picture of the actor receiving an Oscar.

As reported by the DailyMail, the post from his private Instagram read: “Happy Father’s Day to this world class asshole!! You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person.

“You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence.”

He added: “You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, Happy Father’s Day, you fucking awful human being!!!”

One of Pitt’s “close friends” has since responded to the post, saying it’s “frustrating” to see the actor painted as a “bad person”.

Speaking to The Sun, a friend of Pitt’s said: “Brad has great respect for all of his children and it’s depressing to see this dragged up.

“It’s frustrating to see Brad being painted as some kind of ‘bad person’ when it’s far from the truth. He chooses to keep a dignified silence and that speaks volumes.”

NME has reached out to Pitt’s representatives for comment.

Pax was adopted by Angelina Jolie in 2007 from a Vietnamese orphanage in Ho Chi Minh City, before he was adopted by Pitt a year later.

The couple have five other children: Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox. Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016 following two years of marriage, with the pair locked in a custody battle over their six children in the years since.