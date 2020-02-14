Bradley Cooper in line to play Barry Gibb in upcoming Bee Gees biopic

Bradley Cooper is reportedly in line to play Barry Gibb in a forthcoming biopic about the Bee Gees.

The project is thought to be in the early stages of development, with Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment among the producers. Paramount are also involved in the production.

The Daily Mail have now reported that Cooper has been approached to play Bee Gees vocalist and guitarist Barry Gibb, and the A Star Is Born actor and director is currently “in informal discussions” about taking on the role.

Anthony McCarten, who penned the screenplay for Bohemian Rhapsody, has been tapped to write the script for the as-yet-untitled biopic.

“I’ve flown down to Miami and had two long meetings with Barry,” McCarten told The Hollywood Reporter about writing the biopic. “The way that you work, it’s a partnership and you join hands, and I always try to make them aware very early on that this is not a photograph, it’s a painting.

“It’s impressionistic by its very nature and I have to be given room to move, and there may be aspects that you struggle with but if we leave those out, it’ll be dramatically inert and do you want a bad movie?”

Barry Gibb is the sole surviving member of the Bee Gees following the deaths of his brothers Maurice in 2003 and Robin in 2012.