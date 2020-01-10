News Film News

Brazil’s supreme court overturns ban on Netflix ‘gay Jesus’ film

A judge from a lower court had called for its removal

Charlotte Krol
Netflix's 'The First Temptation of Christ' Credit: Netflix

An order to pull a “blasphemous” film from Netflix because it portrays Jesus Christ as a gay man has been lifted.

The president of Brazil’s supreme court has issued an order that allows Netflix to continue to show The First Temptation of Christ, defending the right to free speech.

The move follows a complaint by Netflix to the court in the wake of Rio de Janeiro judge Benedicto Abicair’s demand that the film be removed.

Advertisement

Netflix said, via Premier Christian News: “We strongly support artistic expression and we’ll be fighting to defend this important principle, which goes to the heart of great storytelling.”

Judge Abicair’s ruling had revived scrutiny on what his critics call censorship under the country’s far-right government of president Jair Bolsonaro. The president’s administration has vowed to fight “cultural Marxism” and openly supports Christian values.

Abicair issued the order earlier this week in response to a Change.org petition launched by a Brazilian Catholic organisation that said the “blasphemous” film had hurt the “honour of millions of Catholics”. Brazil has more Catholics than any other country in the world.

The parody film, which was run as a Christmas special, was created by Brazilian YouTube comedy group Porta dos Fundos. Its headquarters were targeted with petrol bombs on Christmas Eve 2019 in response to the film.

Advertisement

No one was injured in the attack and a video circulating days later on social media showed three men claiming responsibility.

Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Radar

The NME 100: Essential new artists for 2020

Thomas Smith -
Meet the NME 100, the essential new artists set to take over 2020 and the next decade. Your new favourite artist is waiting...
Read more
Features

Neil Peart obituary, 1952-2020: The Professor of drums who weaved fantasy into rock

Mark Beaumont -
One of the greatest.
Read more
Album Reviews

Georgia – ‘Seeking Thrills’ review: a jubilant celebration of the dancefloor

The Londoner's second album captures the push and pull of the club with a writerly eye
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.