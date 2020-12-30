‘Breakin” star and dance icon Adolfo Quiñones has died aged 65

Adolfo Quiñones – aka Shabba-Doo, star of breakdancing Breakin’ and Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo – has died aged 65.

Toni Basil, who co-founded The Lockers, a crew which helped popularise street dance in the 1970s, along with Quiñones and others, shared news of his friend’s death on social media this afternoon (December 30).

“It is with extreme sadness The Lockers family announces the unexpected passing of our beloved Adolfo Shabba-Doo Quiñones,” Basil tweeted. “In this difficult time we are requesting privacy.” A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

A Chicago native, Quiñones was an innovator of the dance style that went on to be known as ‘locking’. He played Ozone in the hit breakdancing films Breakin’ and Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo, which were both released in 1984.

In addition to his film and TV work, Quiñones also served as a choreographer to the likes of Lionel Richie, Madonna, and Luther Vandross. He was a primary dancer and main choreographer on Madonna’s ‘Who’s That Girl?’ tour in 1987.

Tributes have begun to pour in for Quiñones online. “I just lost ANOTHER close friend… SHABBA-DO,” Ice-T wrote, sharing a video compilation of Quiñones dancing. “LA dance legend. You may know from the Breakin Movies.. Has passed away… FF**K 2020 SHABBA-DOO MONTAGE.”

Sheila E said: “I just heard I’ve lost another friend Shabba doo. A great Hiphop dancer. We toured together w/ Lionel Richie 1983. Gosh, Rest In Peace my brother. @officialshabbadoo @Shabba_Doo.”

White Men Can’t Jump actor Rosie Perez wrote: “No!! #AdolfoQuinones aka #ShabbaDoo A dance #Legend lost! A true dance pioneer! I’m so saddened by this news and I’m so very sorry Toni for your loss, the #Lockers, his loved ones and especially his family! Stay safe.”

“Rest in Peace! Thank you for inspiring me to lock,” added Miles Brown, star of hit TV show Black-ish.

Adolfo Quiñones, the breakdancer and actor in the two Breakin' movies of the 1980s, known as Shabba-Doo has died. He was 65.

