Let’s cook! ‘Breaking Bad’ cast reunite at ‘El Camino’ premiere

The cast of Breaking Bad, including Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston and Jesse Plemons, have reunited for the premiere of El Camino some six years after the acclaimed drama came to an end.

The show’s eclectic cast joined forces on the red carpet in Los Angeles to watch the Breaking Bad movie for the first time, ahead of its release on October 11.

Audiences last saw Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) in the show’s dramatic finale, when he escaped in the movie’s titular car after Walter White (Cranston), managed to free him from captors who were using Pinkman as a slave to create huge quantities of methamphetamine.

Although it’s unclear whether Cranston will return once more as White, having seemingly met his end in the finale, his presence at the premiere has heightened the hopes of fans.

Other notable faces included Dean Norris – who played DEA agent Hank Schrader – and Giancarlo Esposito, who played meth dealer and restaurant owner Gus Fring.

Describing his return to the Breaking Bad world, Aaron Paul said: “This is very odd. Less than ten years ago, I didn’t know how I was going to pay my bills so Vince Gilligan gave me an opportunity to spread my wings.”

Cranston, meanwhile, previously admitted that he’d be up for reprising the role of Walt – even if only in flashback sequences.

“I have not gotten the script… so there’s a question of whether we’d even see Walter White in this movie,” the star said. “If Vince Gilligan asked me to do it, sure, absolutely. He’s a genius. It’s a great story, and there’s a lot of people who felt that they wanted to see some sort of completion to some of these storylines that were left open.”

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie arrives on Netflix October 11.