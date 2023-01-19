Brendan Fraser didn’t speak to Dwayne Johnson on ‘Mummy’ set

Brendan Fraser has revealed why he didn’t speak to Dwayne Johnson on the set of The Mummy Returns.

Fraser explained that most of Johnson’s scenes were CGI, as he appears towards the end of the blockbuster, and that the pair didn’t meet on set.

The actor discussed the film in conversation with Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show, where Barrymore said: “If I had to act to a tennis ball I would fail miserably.”

“I happen to be really good at it. [Do] you know why? Because in The Mummy Returns, Dwayne Johnson was just a piece of tape on a stick,” Fraser replied.

Johnson went on to star in his own Mummy spin-off in 2002’s The Scorpion King.

Meanwhile, Brendan Fraser recently won the award for Best Actor at the Critics Choice Awards for his performance in the Whale.

“It was Herman Melville who once wrote that, ‘There are only five critics in America… the rest are asleep,’” Fraser began in his acceptance speech. “I don’t know what it means either, but I’m sure glad you woke up for me.

“This movie, The Whale, is about love. It’s about redemption. It’s about finding the light in a dark place. And I’m so lucky to have worked with an ensemble that is incredible, and includes Hong Chau who should have her own movie based on every character she’s ever played.”

He added: “I was in the wilderness. And I probably should have left a trail of breadcrumbs. But you found me. Like all the best directors, you merely just showed me where to go to get to where I needed to be.

“If you – like a guy like Charlie, who I played in this movie – in any way struggle with obesity, or you just feel like you’re in a dark sea, I want you to know that if you too can have the strength to just get to your feet and go to the light, good things will happen.”