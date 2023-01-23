Brendan Fraser still hates the monkey from ‘George Of The Jungle’

Brendan Fraser has said he still hates the monkey from George Of The Jungle.

The actor recently appeared on The Graham Norton Show alongside Michelle Williams, who shared the screen with Crystal the monkey in The Fabelmans.

Crystal received their first screen credit in George Of The Jungle opposite Fraser as the titular character, and has gone on to star in many other films.

Advertisement

“It was that b*tch! I knew it was her!” said Fraser when he realised Williams had worked with the same monkey that he had.

The actor also said that Crystal’s boyfriend Mr Binx was also gave him a lot of grief. “He’d throw a fit and disappear into the rafters if he didn’t get the take that he wanted.

“Mr Binx was a boy monkey, he had to wear a boy bikini and he would get frustrated occasionally and rip it off, disappear into the ceiling and start jacking it.”

Brendan Fraser is currently promoting his performance in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, which reaches UK cinemas in February.

Advertisement

The actor recently won a Critics Choice Award for his role, and gave an emotional acceptance speech earlier this month.

“I was in the wilderness. And I probably should have left a trail of breadcrumbs. But you found me. Like all the best directors, you merely just showed me where to go to get to where I needed to be,” Fraser said to Aronofsky on stage.

“If you – like a guy like Charlie, who I played in this movie – in any way struggle with obesity, or you just feel like you’re in a dark sea, I want you to know that if you too can have the strength to just get to your feet and go to the light, good things will happen.”