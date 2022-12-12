Brendan Fraser has confirmed that many fans have been pronouncing his name wrong for years.

The actor, who is being tipped for awards for his turn in new film The Whale, made the revelation as part of a Variety interview with Adam Sandler.

“When I first met Brendan Fraser… That’s your full name, right? Brendan Fraser?” Sandler said, pronouncing his surname like Frasier.

“It’s Fraser,” his fellow star confirmed, pronouncing it like the word razor. “You shave with a razor, you should try standing closer to it,” he then joked.

Brendan Fraser's last name rhymes with "razor," something he suggests Adam Sandler should use. "I didn't even know this happened! This was two days of not shaving!" | Variety Actors on Actors presented by @AmazonStudios https://t.co/VlI71Ecmx0 pic.twitter.com/kwxU9hrG1T — Variety (@Variety) December 6, 2022

Later in the interview, Sandler pronounced it wrong again, to which Fraser made a razor motion. The star eventually said: “Ok. Fuck it. No one’s ever gotten my name right.”

Meanwhile, Fraser recently defended wearing prosthetics for his role in The Whale, in which he plays a reclusive 600lbs man.

“I think it’s one of the more exacting ways you can create a character and body,” he told People. “And in this case, the mandate that Charlie’s costume would respect the laws of gravity and physics as opposed to the many ways that we’ve seen that character depicted in films before as really a one-note joke, and in a costume that’s just unfair.”

“That’s a personal view,” Fraser added, “but we felt an obligation to ensure that it was cumbersome. It was accurate, that was what we strived for.”

The actor has also revealed he will not attend the Golden Globes if he is nominated, saying: “It’s because of the history that I have with them. And my mother didn’t raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that.”

In NME‘s three-star review of The Whale, we said: “It should be said that Brendan Fraser – making his long-awaited comeback to cinema – imbues The Whale’s central figure with as much empathy and care as possible within the considerable confines of the script. ”