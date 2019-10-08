Brendan Gleeson to play Donald Trump in TV mini-series

The Irish actor is best known for his roles in films such as 'In Bruges' and 'Cold Mountain'

Irish actor Brendan Gleeson is set to play Donald Trump in a new TV mini-series, it has been confirmed.

The show will be based on A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies And Leadership, the “tell-all” book written by former FBI director James Comey after he was fired by the current US President.

Comey was sacked by Trump in May 2017, with the latter saying the move was needed to restore “public trust and confidence”. The ex-director was previously criticised for his handling of the Clinton email investigation and of the FBI investigation into Russian interference of the 2016 US elections.

The book has been adapted by Billy Ray, who will also direct the mini-series. Speaking to Deadline, Ray said of Gleeson’s role: “It’s hard to imagine a bigger acting challenge than playing Donald Trump. You have to have presence, and a singular kind of dynamism. You also have to have the courage and the will to play Trump’s psychology from the inside out.”

He continued: “Oh, and you have to be spectacularly talented and watchable. Not many actors check all those boxes. Brendan does. I’m ecstatic about this.”

Gleeson is best known for appearing in films such as In Bruges, Cold Mountain, Braveheart, and Calvary. He most recently starred in sci-fi thriller TV series Mr Mercedes as lead character Bill Hodges.



Jeff Daniels will play Comey in the forthcoming CBS show, for which an air date has yet to be confirmed.

