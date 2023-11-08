Brian Cox signed up for ‘007: Road To A Million’ thinking it was the next James Bond movie

Brian Cox has said he thought he had signed up for the next James Bond movie when he joined reality series 007: Road To A Million.

The Succession actor hosts the upcoming competition series, which sees contestants take on Bond-inspired challenges around the world for a chance to win a £1million cash prize.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (November 7) about joining the series, Cox said (via THR): “I thought it was the new James Bond film.

“So I said, ‘Oh, finally they’re getting me in a James Bond movie. I thought, ‘Yes, of course!'”

Cox however quickly discovered that “there was no script and there was no James Bond movie”, with him instead playing the show’s game controller.

He added: “For years, I thought, you know I would love to be in James Bond. It would be really interesting. And I thought this was my moment, but it wasn’t.”

The actor however described presenting the show as “fun”, adding: “You know, I love bossing people around, so that’s what I did.”

007: Road To A Million is set to launch on Amazon Prime Video on November 10.

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli recently said the next instalment would be a “reinvention” of the franchise following Daniel Craig’s departure.

Following Craig’s last appearance in 2021’s No Time To Die, Aaron-Taylor Johnson, Regé-Jean Page and Damson Idris are among the rumoured frontrunners to take on the role.

Christopher Nolan was previously said to be in talks to direct the next “two or three” Bond films, but it’s believed he wanted some creative control over the franchise’s direction.