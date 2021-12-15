‘Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road’ comes to UK cinemas in January

Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, a documentary film about The Beach Boys co-founder, will be released in UK cinemas on 21st January, 2022.

Directed by Brent Wilson (unrelated to Brian), the documentary charts Wilson’s life and career through “a literal and metaphorical trip exploring Brian’s hometown”.

The film features talking head appearances from Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Nick Jonas, Linda Perry, Jim James, Gustavo Dudamel, Jakob Dylan, Steven Page, Taylor Hawkins, Al Jardin, Bob Gaudio, Don Was, Blondie Chaplin, Stephen Kalinich and Andy Paley.

Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road also features an original song, titled ‘Right Where I Belong’, that Wilson co-wrote with My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James for the project.

The film includes over 50 of Wilson’s most iconic hits, rare tracks and never-before-heard demos, along with clips from personal home movies and photo albums.

The documentary premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in the US in June to positive reviews. It currently has a 94 per cent rating on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Speaking about the documentary, director Brent Wilson said: “My partners and I set out to tell Brian’s story in a way that had never been done before. With so many books, documentaries and films already out; I knew this was an almost impossible goal.

“This documentary is for both the hardcore fans and the ones who want to get to know Brian on a personal level. Brian has had an extraordinary life and you can see how his music career has influenced so many global stars of today.

“We created Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road to bridge the gap between myth and reality and we’re excited for the UK audience to see it in cinemas from 21st January.”

You can check out a tracklist for the film below.

1. Awake (unreleased)

2. Busy Doin’ Nothin’

3. California Girls

4. Caroline No (Live)

5. Child is the Father of the Man

6. Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder)

7. Fairy Tale Music

8. Farewell My Friend (Dennis Wilson)

9. Forever (studio & A cappella)

10. Funky Pretty

11. God Only Knows (studio, A cappella, live)

12. Good Vibrations (studio & alternate takes)

13. Heroes & Villains (live)

14. Honeycomb (new Brian Wilson track)

15. I Get Around (studio & live)

16. In My Room (studio & Live)

17. It’s Ok (studio & new Brian Wilson version)

18. Long Promised Road (studio and new Brian Wilson version)

19. Love & Mercy (live)

20. Midnight’s Another Day

21. Must Be A Miracle (Unreleased)

22. One For The Boys

23. One Kind of Love

24. Our Prayer

25. Right Where I Belong (Original song with Jim James, recorded for the film)

26. River Song (Dennis Wilson)

27. Sail On, Sailor

28. Southern California

29. Surfin’ Safari

30. The Night Was So Young (live)

31. The Trader

32. ‘Til I Die

33. What’s Wrong (Dennis Wilson)

34. Wouldn’t It Be Nice

35. Wouldn’t It Be Nice To Live Again

36. You Still Believe in Me