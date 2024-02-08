‘Bridgerton’ star Phoebe Dynevor says it’s “not a good time” for young actresses

Phoebe Dynevor has opened up about her struggles securing acting work in a male-dominated industry, claiming there aren’t many opportunities for actresses her age.

In a recent interview with the Evening Standard, the 28-year-old Bridgerton star shared her experience of landing roles, stating that it is a “good time for older women” and “young men”, but not for young women.

“There is such a space for male actors… There are so many of them. And they’re all great. They’re all very talented young men. And they do not stop working. And good for them,” she said.

Advertisement

“But you know, when I think about the girls my age… there’s way more room for [male actors] and there is still not enough room for us.

“It’s a really good time for older women which is amazing and there’s a lot for these young men, but not a lot for the actresses that I know in my age bracket.”

She added: “I have read some great scripts recently. I probably shouldn’t be saying this, but there is still, like, not that many parts going.”

Dynevor shot to fame with her breakout role in Netflix‘s Bridgerton and received critical acclaim for her performance in the drama Fair Play, which also earned her a BAFTA Rising Star nomination.

In the film, in she plays a woman who must navigate sexual office politics and a jealous partner she receives and unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund firm.

Advertisement

“It felt like my story, and it felt like every woman I know’s story,” she said. “Whether it’s working in a very male-dominated environment or having a relationship with someone who’s threatened by you, all of those things that women deal with all the time.

“Did I draw from personal experience? Of course. Am I willing to go into them? Not really, but I drew on experiences I’ve had in the past.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Dynevor shared her hopes of one day becoming a producer to develop the kind of stories she believes are not often told by other filmmakers.

Last year, she missed out on the role of Lois Lane for James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy, with the part going instead going to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan.