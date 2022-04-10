Brie Larson joins the cast of ‘Fast & Furious 10’

It has been announced that Brie Larson has joined the cast of Fast & Furious 10

Sharing the news on Instagram, Vin Diesel said “You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology.”

“You see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to yourself ‘that’s Captain Marvel,” continued the post that came alongside a selfie of the pair. “Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don’t see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10. Beyond her beauty, her intellect (and) her Oscar is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for.”

Diesel finished the post by writing “Welcome to the family Brie.”

Currently it isn’t known what character Larson will be playing. It was recently confirmed that Jason Momoa will also be appearing in the new Fast & Furious movie as a villain though.

“I’m gonna go do Fast 10, that’s gonna be fun… it’s fun,” he said in an interview earlier this year. “I get to play the bad guy, which I haven’t gotten to do for a while. Now, I get to be the bad boy. A very flamboyant bad boy.”

Justin Lin, who returned to the franchise with last year’s F9: The Fast Saga, will direct the next film. Long-term stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges and Sung Kang are also returning for the next film.

Charlize Theron, who first appeared in the The Fate Of The Furious, and then returned for F9, is also expected to be back. As it stands, Fast & Furious 10 will be released May 19, 2023.

One person who definitely won’t be appearing in Fast 10 though is Dwayne Johnson.

Last year Diesel called on Johnson to return to the franchise to reprise his role as Hobbs for one last time.

However Johnson said: “This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly – and privately – that I would not be returning to the franchise.”