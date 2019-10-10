Brie Larson reveals “a lot of” Marvel actresses have expressed interest in an all-female movie

They’ve talked to Marvel boss Kevin Feige

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson has revealed that “a lot of” actresses in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have expressed their desire for an all-female ensemble movie to Marvel boss Kevin Feige.

When asked by Variety if Marvel executives have “truly discussed” an all-female movie, Larson replied, “I will say that a lot of the female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin and we were like, ‘We are in this together, we want to do this’.”

She added, “What that means, I have no idea. You know, I’m not in charge of the future of Marvel, but it is something that we’re really passionate about and we love and I feel like if enough people out in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it’ll happen.”

There has been talk of an all-female ensemble Marvel movie for some time now. Last February, Tessa Thompson – who made her debut as Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok – said “there’s an interest in having women at the forefront of this [Marvel] phase,” adding that she felt “hopeful”.

And in August 2018, Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed said he’d like to see Evangeline Lilly’s Wasp as the head of an all-female Avengers. “She checks a lot of boxes in terms of who’s going to be running the Avengers, theoretically,” he said.

Larson will reprise her role as Captain Marvel in a sequel, which was confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year. Next year, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow will get a standalone Marvel film, a decade after making her MCU debut in Iron Man 2.

In other Marvel news, filmmaker Martin Scorsese recently raised a furore when he gave an interview saying Marvel movies are “not cinema” and more akin to “theme parks”. His comments prompted responses from Guardians of the Galaxy franchise director James Gunn and MCU stars like Samuel L. Jackson, Karen Gillan and Robert Downey Jr.