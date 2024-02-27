Brie Larson refuses to answer question about Captain Marvel’s future

Brie Larson has refused point blank to answer a question about the future of her involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Larson plays Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, in the franchise. The all-powerful character inspired Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury to create the Avengers Initiative in the storyline.

She first appeared in 2019’s Captain Marvel, before returning in Avengers: Endgame later in the same year. She also helmed the recent film The Marvels.

That film, which was directed by Nia DaCosta, was a continuation of the television miniseries Ms. Marvel, and starred Larson alongside Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau/Photon and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel.

But now, during a red carpet interview at last weekend’s SAG Awards, Larson chose not to engage with a question about where her involvement with the MCU is going next.

“Can you tell us a little bit about Marvel and what’s coming up for you in your next Marvel project?” she was asked by Terri Seymour from Extra TV.

“I don’t have anything to say about that,” she quickly retorts.

In a three-star review, NME has said that “while DaCosta’s Candyman reboot was thrilling, this never musters the same level of engagement, despite a script that is chock full of good lines and a cast of willing participants. More meh than marvel, you might say.”

Other reviews were less generous, with some claiming that it had taken the superhero franchise to “a new low”.

The film also proved to be a disappointment at the box office, grossing a worldwide total of $206million (£163m), against a budget of $275million (£217m), making it the lowest-grossing film so far in the MCU and one of the few not to break even in its theatrical run.

The MCU is currently at the mid-point of its ‘Phase Four’, with the next release set to be Deadpool and Wolverine, which is out on July 25. 2025’s Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts will complete the phase.