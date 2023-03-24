Brie Larson says she was “scared” of joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Brie Larson was “scared of what would happen” to her when she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor, who made her MCU debut in 2019’s Captain Marvel as the title character, said the idea of playing a superhero initially frightened her because of the worldwide attention.

“I was scared of what would happen to me,” Larson told Harper’s Bazaar, explaining that she was worried a huge blockbuster franchise would prevent her from being a normal person and doing the things she loves in the world.

Advertisement

“I was like, ‘What world is this, where these are the choices I have to make as an artist?’” she recalled thinking at the time.

She added: “Anytime I feel like I’m being put too much on a pedestal, it’s my job to figure out how to remove that within myself.”

Larson will reprise her role of Captain Marvel in The Marvels later this year, alongside Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. The film is directed by Nia DaCosta, who helmed the 2021 Candyman remake.

The next Marvel film in the pipeline is Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3 from director James Gunn, which looks set to dig into Rocket’s (Bradley Cooper) past.

A synopsis reads: “The Guardians Of The Galaxy are adjusting to life on Knowhere when parts of Rocket’s past resurface. In order to protect him, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) must lead the Guardians on a dangerous mission that could lead to the team dissolving.”

Advertisement

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 is released in cinemas on May 5, 2023.