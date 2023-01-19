British actor Julian Sands missing in southern California

British actor Julian Sands has been reported as missing in southern California.

The actor was last seen on Friday, January 13 in the Baldy Bowl area in the San Gabriel mountains, north of Los Angeles.

San Bernardino’s County Sheriff department told the BBC that it had responded to 14 calls on Mount San Antonio over the last four weeks due to bad weather conditions.

“It is extremely dangerous and even experienced hikers are getting in trouble,” the department said, warning hikers to “stay away” while also searching for an American hiker who disappeared.

“We continue to search by helicopter and drones when the weather permits,” the statement added, explaining that severe weather warnings are still affecting the area.

Sands has starred in films including Arachnophobia, Leaving Las Vegas and Warlock. He’s also featured in TV series including 24, Smallville and Banshee.

Most recently he appeared in Benediction opposite Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi as the chief medical officer in the period drama.

In 2018, Sands told The Guardian (via Sky News) that he wanted to focus more on mountain climbing as he grew older.

“The truth is, once you have been around long enough and have some experience, confidence and independence, there is a tremendous letting go of the things that are intrusive in your career: ambition, narcissism, jealousy, vanity, insecurity. You can spend a lot of time trying to stay a young actor. It doesn’t allow for emotional maturity. It’s infantilising,” he said.