‘Broker’ star Song Kang-ho says Best Actor win at Cannes 2022 doesn’t “hold much significance”

Broker lead actor Song Kang-ho has shared his thoughts on his recent Best Actor win at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

In a recent interview with South Korean outlet Korea JoongAng Daily, the South Korean actor, who plays Sang-hyun in the film, shared his sentiments on “finally” taking home an award at the Cannes Film Festival after previously starring in six films that have all debuted at the festival prior.

Song is the second Korean to win Best Actor, after Jeon Do-yeon for 2007’s Secret Sunshine. “Of course, winning an award from such a prestigious festival as Cannes is a great and happy moment, an unforgettable turning point of my life,” Song said, before adding that awards are not as significant as they might seem.

“I don’t think the action [of receiving an award] itself holds much significance,” he explained. “Because from the perspective of someone creating a film, the ultimate and most important purpose of the film is interaction with the audience.”

“During the process, I have won the award, but that itself cannot become the purpose. There is no difference in me, Song Kang-ho, before and after the Cannes award,”Song added, saying that the “meaning” of his work “lies in unwaveringly doing the best I can”.

Song also similarly spoke to The Korea Times about his win, adding that his true goal as an actor is to “communicate with audiences through a good piece of work”, rather than winning trophies.

“Screening at film festivals and winning just happens to be part of that whole process of working hard and making a good film,” Song explained. “I’m very thrilled and honoured but this has not been my goal and won’t be in the future. It always has been this way and nothing will change.”

Featuring a star-studded cast – including Song, Lee, IU, Bae Doo-na (The Silent Sea, Sense8) and Gang Dong-won (Peninsula) – Broker follows Sang-hyun, who sets up a baby box where parents are able to anonymously leave their babies for him find new parents for.