Bruce Allpress, star of ‘Lord Of The Rings’ and ‘The Piano’, dies

Bruce Allpress, best known for his role in Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers, has died aged 89.

A statement shared by his family said he had died peacefully at his home in New Zealand, surrounded by his five children. His cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Allpress first came to fame in the 1960s, his first role coming in The Cheeseman Singer series – before appearing in New Zealand soap Close To Home.

His movie credits include starring as a blind piano tuner in the Oscar-winning The Piano and as Jock McGowan in The Water Horse.

Probably his most notable role was as Aldor in Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers, back in 2002.

The actor’s youngest son Pete said his father remained good friends with many of his former acting colleagues until his death.

“I guess you could describe him as the guy you would like to have a beer with,” Pete said.

His other son, Michael, who founded Allpress Espresso, said his father had lived “an extremely full life.”

“He was very accepting of the vast diversity that humanity presents and very much an independent thinker. He was a valuable and wise contributor over the years at Allpress Coffee. He will be missed dearly.”

Earlier this month, Lord Of The Rings actor Andrew Jack died after contracting coronavirus. He was 76 years old.

Jack’s agent Jill McCullough confirmed that he died in a Surrey hospital on March 31, and praised her client as one of the acting world’s “brightest and clearest voices.”

Jack’s wife Gabrielle Rogers, who is currently in quarantine in Australia, paid emotional tribute to her late husband on Twitter, writing: “He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all ‘with’ him.”