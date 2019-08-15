Bruce Lee’s daughter tells Quentin Tarantino to “shut up” over controversial movie portrayal

"He could shut up about it. That would be really nice."

Bruce Lee’s daughter has told Quentin Tarantino to “shut up” after the director defended the portrayal of the martial arts legend in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

The legendary filmmaker said the actor was “kind of an arrogant guy” at a press conference in Moscow.

Responding to his comments, Shannon Lee told Variety: “He could shut up about it. That would be really nice.

“Or he could apologize or he could say, ‘I don’t really know what Bruce Lee was like. I just wrote it for my movie. But that shouldn’t be taken as how he really was.'”

She added: “[Quentin] can portray Bruce Lee however he wanted to, and he did. But it’s a little disingenuous for him to say, ‘Well this is how he was, but this is a fictional movie, so don’t worry too much about it.'”

The latest chapter in their war of words comes after Lee claimed that the film portrays her father as “an arrogant asshole who was full of hot air, and not someone who had to fight triple as hard as any of those people did to accomplish what was naturally given to so many others.”

In Tarantino’s latest, Lee is portrayed by Mike Moh – who challenges Brad Pitt’s character Cliff Booth to a fight while the pair are together on the set of The Green Hornet.

But earlier this week, Tarantino defended his depiction once more and insisted that Lee was an “arrogant guy”.

“The way he was talking, I didn’t just make a lot of that up. I heard him say things like that to that effect,” he said.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is Tarantino’s ninth movie and his fourth film to cross the $100million mark (£82.8million) at the North American box office. The film pulled in $11.6million (£9.6million) over its third weekend and pushed the running total to $100.3million (£83million).

The movie will hit UK cinemas this Wednesday (August 14).