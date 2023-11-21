Bruce Willis’ daughter says she’s “missing her papa” amid dementia struggle

Bruce Willis’ daughter Rumer Willis has shared an update on Instagram following the actor’s dementia diagnosis.

Bruce retired from acting last year after his family announced he had been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that affects cognitive abilities. In February, his wife Emma Heming shared that his condition had progressed to frontotemproal dementia (FTD).

In a post on Monday (November 20), Rumer, 35, posted a photo with her father from when she was a baby. “Really missing my papa today,” the caption read.

Last week, Bruce’s other daughter Tallulah posted several photos with her father on Instagram, writing: “Damn, these photos are hitting tonight. Youre my whole damn heart and Im so proud to be your Tallulah Belle Bruce Willis.”

Earlier this month, Tallulah gave an update on her father’s condition during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Asked whether there had been any change in his condition, Tallulah said: “He is the same… which I think, in this regard, I’ve learned is the best thing that you can ask for. And what I see is love when I am with him. And it’s my dad and he loves me.”

She also explained why she believes it is important to be open about the reality of her father’s condition. “I think it’s twofold,” Tallulah added. “On one hand, it’s who we are as a family, but also, it’s really important for us to spread awareness about FTD.

“If we can take something that we’re struggling with as a family, and individually, to help other people, to turn it around to make something beautiful about it, that’s really special for us.”

Bruce has five daughters; Rumer, Tallulah and Scout from his marriage to Demi Moore, and Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn with his wife Emma Heming.