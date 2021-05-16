Bruce Willis and John Travolta will reunite on screen for the first time since Pulp Fiction in the new film Paradise City.

Though the actors have been involved in projects like Look Who’s Talking and Look Who’s Talking Too before – in which Willis provided the voiceover for a baby – the only time they have acted in front of a camera together was in Quentin Tarantino’s seminal film.

Paradise City will see Willis and Travolta go up against each other, with the former playing bounty hunter Ryan Swan and the latter portraying the man who murdered Swan’s father. Praya Lundberg will take on the lead female role.

The movie will be directed by Chuck Russell (The Mask, Scorpion King) and will be co-written by Corey Large and Ed Drake. Production will begin on Monday (May 17) in Maui, Hawaii – a place that reportedly plays a big role in the script.

There is no release yet set for Paradise City at the time of writing.

In March, director Adam Wingard revealed he was hoping to reunite Travolta with another of his former co-stars. The filmmaker said he wanted to get the actor and Nicolas Cage back together for a sequel to the 1997 action film Face/Off.

Wingard said the stars were both interested in the idea but that their decision would depend on the quality of the script. “We’ll have to get over those hurdles of do they like this movie?” he said. “They’ve read our outline. Everybody’s on board with it but actually turning in the script’s a different thing so we’ll see how everybody reacts to it.”

Meanwhile, Willis spoke out earlier this year after he was asked to leave a Rite Aid store in Los Angeles for refusing to wear a face mask.