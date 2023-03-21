Bruce Willis sings and celebrates birthday in wholesome video shared by Demi Moore

Bruce Willis has been seen for the first time after announcing his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

His ex-wife Demi Moore took to Instagram on Monday (March 20) to share a clip of Willis and his family celebrating his 68th birthday.

In the video, the Die Hard actor and his loved ones are seen in a joyous mood as they sing Happy Birthday in their kitchen.

Advertisement

“Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today,” Moore captioned the post. “Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them.”

On Sunday (March 19), Willis’s wife Emma Hemming shared a video explaining her experience of living with someone who has dementia.

Hemming, who has been documenting her daily life with Willis since his diagnosis was revealed, took to Instagram Reels to open up about her “grief and sadness” in a new update.

“I have started the morning by crying as you can see by my swollen eyes,” she said. “I always get this message where people always tell me, ‘Oh you’re so strong. I don’t know how you do it.’ I’m not given a choice. I wish I was but I’m also raising two kids in this.”

Hemming concluded that “sometimes in our lives, we have to put our big girl panties on and get to it, and that’s what I’m doing. But I do have times of sadness every day, grief every day and I’m really feeling it today on his birthday.”