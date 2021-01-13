Bruce Willis speaks out after being asked to leave shop for not wearing face mask

Bruce Willis has spoken out after he was photographed in a Los Angeles pharmacy without wearing a face mask.

The Die Hard icon was seen leaving a Rite Aid store over the weekend, with reports claiming he was asked to leave after refusing to wear a mask.

He subsequently told People: “It was an error in judgment.”

Willis added: “Be safe out there everyone and let’s continue to mask up.”

According to PageSix, shoppers became angered when Willis was spotted without the facial covering and he immediately left the store without making his purchase.

Masks are required in all indoor spaces under Californian law, while people are not required to wear them outside as long as they are able to maintain a distance of six feet from others.

It comes as California continues to be ravaged by the pandemic, with its coronavirus death toll now having topped 30,000. Los Angeles is thought to be one of the worst-hit places in the entire state.

Willis is believed to have been quarantining with the majority of his family throughout the pandemic, and delighted fans last year by showing off his outfit from Armageddon while holed up at home.

The film, which also starred Ben Affleck, Billy Bob Thornton, Liv Tyler, Owen Wilson, Michael Clarke Duncan and Steve Buscemi, saw Willis play Harry Stamper, a deep-sea oil driller who was hired by NASA to destroy an asteroid heading to earth.

His daughter Rumer shared the picture of her father with the caption “He said this is ‘His saving the [world] outfit’ (Actual one from Armageddon) #thismanisadamnledgend.”

At the time of writing, the United States has recorded over 381,000 deaths from coronavirus.