Bruce Willis wasn’t credited for part in Quentin Tarantino movie due to bizarre rule breach

Bruce Willis wasn’t credited for his part in a Quentin Tarantino movie due to bizarre rule breach, he has revealed.

Willis made an appearance in 1995’s Four Rooms, Tarantino’s often-criticised adaptation of a series of Roald Dahl books.

However, Willis didn’t accept payment for the role as he was doing it as a favour to the director.

As a result, it was against Screen Actors Guild (SAG) rules to give him a credit for the role, so he remains uncredited for the appearance.

Elsewhere, Tarantino reportedly wants to give Willis his last-ever film appearance. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that the Die Hard actor had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, an uncommon form of the disease that “causes problems with behaviour and language”.

It comes after the actor was previously diagnosed with aphasia, which forced the actor to retire from his profession.

However, it is now being reported by The Daily Express that Tarantino – who is lining up his next film The Movie Critic – would like Willis for a small role in the film. The pair previously worked together on Pulp Fiction as well as Four Rooms.

Tarantino revealed earlier this year that The Movie Critic will revolve around a “porno rag” journalist and is set in 1977 Southern California. The main character is based on a real-life movie critic for a pornographic magazine, which the director read when he was growing up and was working as a vending machine re-stocker.