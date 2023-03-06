Bruce Willis’ wife pleads with paparazzi to stop shouting at actor following dementia diagnosis

Bruce Willis‘ wife Emma Willis has taken to social media to ask paparazzi to go easy when they see the ailing actor in public.

Willis, who had been diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022 and had retired from acting, had unfortunately had his condition progress to dementia in February this year. Now, his wife is hoping to raise awareness by addressing photographers and videographers.

Emma Willis said via an Instagram Reel on Saturday: “So this one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about: Just keep your space. I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space.”

She added, “For the video people, please don’t be yelling at my husband asking him how he’s doing or whatever — the ‘woohoo’-ing and the ‘yippee ki yays’… just don’t do it. OK? Give him his space. Allow for our family or whoever’s with him that day to be able to get him from point A to point B safely.”

Emma Willis also asked in her caption: ” To other caregivers or dementia care specialist navigating this world… Any tips or advice on how to get your loved ones out in the world safely?”

In February, Willis’ ex-wife Demi Moore broke the news that his aphasia diagnosis had progressed into frontotemporal dementia. “Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” she wrote.