Bruno Mars teams up with Disney for new music-themed film

Bruno Mars is reportedly teaming up with Disney to star in a new music-themed film.

According to Deadline, Mars and Disney are said to be developing a “music-themed theatrical narrative feature” which Mars will both star in and produce.

Deadline also report that Mars will create “mostly original music” for the project, which he will also perform.

Mars then seemingly confirmed the news himself on February 6 via social media.

Sharing a clip of himself playing Disney’s famous theme, Mars captioned the clip: “‘If your heart is in your dream No request is too extreme When you wish upon a Star’ #MarsMeetsTheMouse #ImGoingToDisneyland #YESSS!!”

“If your heart is in your dream

No request is too extreme

When you wish upon a Star”🎶 #MarsMeetsTheMouse #ImGoingToDisneyland #YESSS!!😜 pic.twitter.com/L4nLzinmKa — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 6, 2020

Last year, Chic legend Nile Rodgers revealed that Mars had to remind him how to make their forthcoming collaboration sound like a hit song.

The pair have been working together on a song at Abbey Road Studios together with Anderson .Paak for Rodgers’ new album. Rodgers admitted he tried to make the song “really clever” when they began working on the track.

Speaking to Two Shot Podcast, Rodgers said: “I was doing what I thought were really clever jazz chords. They were amazing and I was so thrilled. But Bruno said ‘Hey Nile, you know that first chord you’re starting with? You’ve got to change that if you want it to be a hit.’”

The producer added: “God knows he was right, because I’ve done that so many times to other people. I went home, changed the chord and changed the name of the song to ‘Listen To Bruno’.”

The song is expected to be included on Rodgers’ follow-up to last year’s Chic album ‘It’s About Time’. Rodgers told The Daily Star last year the new album is also likely to feature Robert Plant and Jorja Smith.