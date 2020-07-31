Bryan Cranston says he was “one of the lucky ones” after recovering from coronavirus

Bryan Cranston has said that he is “very lucky” after revealing that he recently recovered from the coronavirus.

The Breaking Bad actor made the announcement in a two-minute Instagram post, in which he also revealed that he has decided to donate plasma to aid scientific research of the virus.

“I wanted to announce that I had COVID-19 a little while ago. Very lucky, very mild symptoms,” Cranston said. “So I thought maybe there’s something I can do, so I started a program [at UCLA Blood and Platelet Center] so hopefully the plasma donation can help some other people.”

With the help of a UCLA nurse, Cranston was able to donate 840 milliliters of plasma to coronavirus research. He added that he plans to return soon to make another donation.

Explaining what his symptoms were using scrolling text at the bottom of the video, Cranston said they included included “a slight headache, tightness of chest and [loss of] taste and smell.”

Encouraging his followers to donate plasma if they have had the coronavirus, the actor explained that the process only took an hour to complete.

“I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still… I contracted the virus. Yep. it sounds daunting now that over 150,000 Americans are dead because of it,” Cranston wrote in the video’s caption. “I was one of the lucky ones… I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant. We can prevail – but ONLY if we follow the rules together.”

Meanwhile, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced that they would be donating their blood to help develop a vaccine for coronavirus.

The couple contracted COVID-19 in March while on set for Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic in Australia. They have since made a full recovery in their home in Los Angeles.