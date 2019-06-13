Bryan Singer pays $150,000 to settle lawsuit over alleged sexual assault of 17 year old

The incident allegedly took place in 2003.

Bryan Singer has agreed to pay $150,000 to settle allegations that he raped a 17-year-old boy in 2003.

Cesar Sanchez-Guzman filed a lawsuit in December 2017 in which he claimed that the director had sexually assaulted him while they both attended a boat party in Seattle. Sanchez-Guzman alleged that Singer performed oral sex on him and anally penetrated him against his will. Singer has constantly denied the allegations.

Sanchez-Guzman filed for bankruptcy in 2014, but his financial case was re-opened in 2018 after the lawsuit against Singer was listed as a potential asset for his creditors.

The bankruptcy trustee, Nancy James, reached the settlement agreement with Singer’s attorneys. In her official filing, James notes that no evidence has been produced to show that Singer attended the yacht party.

While the payment is awaiting official approval from a US court, it’s expected that the lawsuit against Singer will be dismissed with prejudice.

Responding in a statement, Singer’s attorney Andrew Brettler said: “The debtor filed a claim against Mr. Singer that he had no basis or legal right to file.

“Mr. Singer has denied even knowing this individual, let alone allegedly having interacted with him more than 15 years ago. The decision to resolve the matter with the bankruptcy trustee was purely a business one, as litigation costs would well exceed the amount requested by the trustee to pay off the creditors who were owed money when the debtor filed for bankruptcy.”

The original lawsuit was reportedly filed in the same week that Singer was fired as director of the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.