You can now stay at Buffalo Bill’s house from ‘Silence Of The Lambs’

The house inhabited by Buffalo Bill in Silence of the Lambs is now open for overnight stays.

Located on 8 Circle Street in Perryopolis, PA, the three-story property has been purchased by a new owner to attract fans to the “movie-themed destination like no other.”

The real-life location saw James Gumb (Ted Levine) greet Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) while looking for a missing woman, to which he notoriously replied, “Oh wait, was she a great big fat person?”

According to Bloody Disgusting, new owner Chris Rowan has explained he will be opening up the house for overnight stays, new filming projects and special events and tours, including weddings.

“After months and months of hard work learning how to properly open and build a business from the ground up, I am proud to say that Buffalo’s Bill’s House is open for victims (I mean, the public!),” Rowan said.

“As an avid Silence of the Lambs and “Buffalo Bill” fan, and with my knowledge of the industry, I have big plans to turn it into a ‘cinematic destination’ complete with the ability to stay, and to conduct tours of the residence for all of the fans.”

He added: “I also have a vision that includes having the ‘well’ and ‘Buffalo Bill’s workshop’ recreated and built on-site as permanent sets, so fans may have the most unique photo opportunities during their visit with mementos that will last them a lifetime!”

The house features four bedrooms, a living room, a garden, an in-ground pool, a parlour room and more.

You can check out a tour of the property here.