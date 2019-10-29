The movie depicts an unlikely friendship between an African American reverend and a KKK member

A new trailer for Forest Whitaker and Usher‘s upcoming new film Burden has been released.

The powerful new film first premiered at Sundance in January 2018, and a wide release has now been set for February 28, 2020.

A synopsis for Burden reads: “Set in a small South Carolina town scarred from deep-rooted racism in the mid-nineties, an unlikely friendship forms when an African American Reverend (Whitaker) shelters Mike Burden (played by Garrett Hedlund) a KKK member, along with his girlfriend Judy, a single mother played by Andrea Riseborough.

“Through his faith and love, Reverend Kennedy helps Mike leave his violent past in the Klan ultimately helping to heal the community.”

Speaking about Burden last year to Variety, Usher said he hoped that it’ll “spark a lot of conversation about who we are and what we need to do to love more”.

“Every character specifically has a journey of their own, and for me, I’m always looking for pieces that have depth, meat,” he said. “When you look at these characters, do you find something significant in yourself as the viewer that can help you begin that journey or either conclude that journey if you’ve already been on it?

Usher released his collaboration with the producer Black Coffee, ‘LaLaLa’, back in September.