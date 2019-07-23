Mick Jagger will star in an art heist thriller premiering at Venice Film Festival

The Rolling Stone plays an art collector in 'The Burnt Orange Heresy'

Mick Jagger is set to make his silver screen comeback in The Burnt Orange Heresy, a new art heist thriller by Italian director Giuseppe Capotondi, that will premiere at the upcoming Venice Film Festival.

An adaptation of American novelist Charles Willeford’s book of the same title, the film stars Jagger opposite Donald Sutherland, Claes Bang and Elizabeth Debicki. The Rolling Stones man plays Joseph Cassidy, a wealthy art collector who recruits a couple (Bang and Debicki) to steal a piece of artwork from a famous artist (Sutherland).

Per the festival’s description, Capotondi’s latest offering will be a “erotic neo-noir thriller”. The movie will close out the 11-day festival on September 7, organisers announced on Monday (July 22).

According to Yahoo!, the movie was filmed prior to Jagger’s heart operation in April. The veteran rock star had undergone a heart valve replacement surgery after doctors told him he could not perform, forcing the postponement of the band’s North American tour.

But Jagger is already back on his feet. In an interview with Toronto’s Q107 radio station last month, he revealed that he was “feeling pretty good” and was busy rehearsing for the Stones’ rescheduled shows. “This morning [I did] a bit of gym. Nothing crazy. Then I go into rehearsal with the rest of the band,” he said.

Jagger and co kicked off the remaining US dates of their ‘No Filter’ tour on June 21 and will play shows all the way through till August. Their trek across North America concludes on August 31 in Miami, Florida.