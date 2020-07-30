Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino will direct an untitled Scotty Bowers project written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

The feature is based on the 2017 documentary Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood, a look into the late Hollywood legend Bowers, whose memoir documented his times spent as a sexual procurer to the stars over a number of decades.

Bowers, a World War II veteran, fought at the Battle of Iwo Jima, and later became a well-known bisexual male hustler and all-purpose date-arranger for Hollywood movie stars from the 1940s until the 1980s.

Bowers’ memoir Full Service was published in 2012. He died last year at the age of 96.

Meanwhile, planned discussions about a much-mooted sequel to 2017’s Call Me By Your Name have been stalled by the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Guadagnino said he was due to attend a crucial meeting about the film’s script. “I was going to America to meet a writer I love very much, whose name I don’t want to mention, to talk about the second part,” he explained, according to Italian outlet Gay.it via The Playlist in April. “Unfortunately, everything is cancelled.”