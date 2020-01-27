The tense first trailer for new film Calm With Horses has landed.

The acclaimed new drama, which follows a drug-dealing gang, stars Cosmo Jarvis (Peaky Blinders) and Barry Keoghan (The Eternals).

In the first trailer, Jarvis’ Douglas ‘Arm’ Armstrong finds himself serving the brutal Devers clan, doling-out violent beatings at the whim of unpredictable best friend and family protege Dympna (Keoghan).

However, Arm finds his actions have consequences on his relationship with ex-girlfriend Ursula (Niamh Algar) as she strives for a better life for her and their son Jack.

Things spiral further when he is asked to kill a man who has crossed the Devers, and his choice to do the right thing tests his loyalties and have dire consequences.

Calm With Horses debuted at the Toronto Film Festival 2019 and also played at the BFI London Film Festival last year.

It marks the feature film debut of director Nick Rowland and is written by Joe Murtagh, while Michael Fassbender serves as an executive producer.

The film also stars Ned Dennehy, Anthony Welsh, David Wilmot, Hazel Doupe and Simone Kirby.

Keoghan will soon be seen in Marvel’s upcoming movie The Eternals, which one star has teased is the “most epic” in the MCU canon so far.

“It’s really, really an epic,” Kumail Nanjiani said. “And it’s really such a science-fiction story. It’s a superhero story but, in some ways, it’s the most sci-fi of all the Marvel movies and it’s the most epic of all the Marvel movies.”

Calm With Horses is due to jointly be released in UK and Irish cinemas on March 13.