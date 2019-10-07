‘Avengers: Endgame’ writers reveal the Marvel movie they want to see

Interesting....

The writers of Avengers: Endgame have spoken about the Marvel film that they would like to see made.

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeel addressed how the comics media giant is taking “big risks” in expanding beyond its core titles.

Speaking to Shortlist ahead of BAFTA screenings of Avengers: Endgame, the pair revealed what film they’d most like to see from Marvel and chatted about its upcoming projects.

“There’s a ton of really fascinating X-Men who have just entered the fray,” Markus said. “They have announced a Moon Knight TV show, and I think there’s something great in there. But what I want to see is the MCU version of a lot of things – how do you make a real movie about Machine Man? Can it be done?”

Machine Man is an android superhero who appears in Jack Kirby’s Marvel comic 2001: A Space Odyssey #8 (1977), based on concepts explored in Stanley Kubrick film 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)and Arthur C. Clarke’s novel of the same name.

McFeely said: “Marvel is taking all these big risks. It knows this can go on for a long time if you just give the audience different things. Just think what it is using their capital on.”

This summer Marvel announced a host of new films including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings and Eternals, which Markus said “do not bear much resemblance” to the world’s highest grossing movie of all time. “They are really new properties,” he said.

McFeely added: “It’s a company that said, ‘if we put the Marvel logo in front of something there is a certain opening weekend we can kind of bank on so we can just make Iron Man 6 and 7. But instead we are going to give you a talking raccoon and a tree [in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy] then we are going to slam them together with other characters and force poor Chris and Steve to write a 23-person movie, then we are going to have the bad guy win!'”