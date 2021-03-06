‘Candyman’ documentary set for release this Spring

A new documentary that looks at the complete history of the Candyman franchise is set to be released this Spring.

The Complete History Of Candyman will give horror fans an in-depth insight into the movie trilogy that ran from 1992-1999, including the main character’s origins (played by Tony Todd) in Clive Barker’s short story The Forbidden.

It also delves into Jordan Peele’s up-and-coming “spiritual sequel” starring Yahya Abdul-Meteen II which is scheduled to be released later this year.

“The Complete History Of Candyman presents an in-depth investigation into the series, the author and the up-and-coming Jordan Peele reboot from brand new and archival interviews from scholars and creators, from the voices who survived the genre’s past trends to those shaping its future,” a press release for the new doc reads.

“It’s succinct view tours through Hollywood’s changing landscape and horror’s renaissance, during which the horror genre returned to producing critically and commercially successful horror films, much as it did during the era known as the Golden Age of slashers, which peaked between 1978 and 1984.”

You can watch a trailer for The Complete History Of Candyman below:

Last summer, Candyman actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II revealed he was asked to change his name when he began his career in Hollywood.

The US star, who is also due to appear in The Matrix 4, spoke in a new interview about representing Muslim people and staying authentic.

Abdul-Mateen II recalled to GQ Middle East that he was asked early on in his career to change his name to Yahya Mateen, or just Yahya on its own, though was adamant he would never consider the option.

Meanwhile, Jordan Peele has explained why he’s decided to give up acting for good.

The Get Out and Us writer-director kickstarted his career as an actor in shows including Mad TV and Fargo but has since focused his attention on filmmaking. In 2018 Peele’s Get Out, which he wrote and directed, won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Now, Peele has opened up about why fans won’t see him in any future acting roles.