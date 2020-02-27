‘Candyman’: watch the bloodcurdling first trailer for horror sequel

The first trailer for the Candyman sequel has landed.

Candyman, which is due for release this summer, is Get Out director Jordan Peele “spiritual sequel” to the classic 1992 horror movie of the same name. Peele has co-written and co-produced the film with Win Rosenfeld (BlacKkKlansman) and Nia DaCosta (Little Woods), the latter of whom is directing.

In the clip a photographer named Anthony McCoy (played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) moves to a town in Chicago. It’s the same neighbourhood as the one depicted in the original movie: an area once home to the Cabrini-Green housing projects where the urban legend of Candyman originated. McCoy is the grown-up version of the baby from the first movie.

What follows is a dizzying number of bloody deaths committed by the mystery Candyman after inquisitive artist McCoy decides to “spread the story of Candyman” and open an exhibition in which participants can try to summon the killer. We all know what happens next.

As the trailer progresses it becomes apparent that McCoy himself will fall victim to Candyman’s wicked ways, or perhaps become an extension of him.

Also starring in the film is Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Colman Domingo. Candyman hits cinemas on June 12, 2020.