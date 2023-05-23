Cannes 2023: what movies are at the festival?

Cannes is arguably the film industry’s most prestigious festival.

Founded in 1946, the annual festival has become a landmark showcase for the biggest films over the coming year – ranging from starry blockbusters to potential award season darlings.

The biggest prize is the Palme d’Or, which was originally introduced in 1955. Past winners have included Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, and Jane Campion’s The Piano.

If you’re looking for the movies making a splash at this year’s festival, you can check out the biggest names and those running for the main prize below.

Jeanne du Barry

Opening this year’s festival is Jeanne du Barry, written, directed and produced by Maiwenn (Polisse). Its inclusion by the festival has sparked some controversy due to Johnny Depp, who plays King Louis XV in his first feature performance since winning his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. The film has received mixed reviews from critics, and currently sits at 52 per cent on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny

One of the biggest films to play outside of the competition is the fifth instalment in the Indiana Jones franchise, starring Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. While the film hasn’t been warmly received by everyone, NME gave it four stars, describing it as a “lively, enthralling tale with some particularly emotive scenes in the final act.”

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Martin Scorsese’s western crime drama brings together his frequent collaborators, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, to tell the true story of the Oklahoma murders in the Osage Nation in the 1920s. After it premiered on May 20, reviews have described it as a “masterpiece” and an “instant American classic”.

Asteroid City

Wes Anderson is competing for the main prize with this sci-fi romantic comedy set at a Junior Stargazer convention in 1955. Like most of his past works, it boasts an absurd ensemble cast, including regulars Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray and Edward Norton alongside Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks. The film premieres at the festival on May 23.

May December

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore lead this romantic drama from director Todd Haynes, whose past work includes Oscar contenders Far From Heaven and Carol. The film has been widely praised by critics, with the film earning a 92 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Zone Of Interest

Ten years after his last film Under The Skin, director Jonathan Glazer returns with a British-Polish period drama about a Nazi officer’s family life next to Auschwitz. The film, loosely based on late author Martin Amis’ novel, has garnered universal acclaim and is one of the frontrunners for the main prize.

The Old Oak

Ken Loach’s final ever film will also compete for the main prize, which will premiere at the festival on May 26. The film, set in County Durham, follows a struggling pub landlord who strikes up a friendship with a Syrian refugee placed in the town.

Monster

Director Hirokazu Kore-eda, who won the Palme d’Or in 2018 for Shoplifters, returns for another crack at the main prize with Monster. The film, scored by the late Ryuichi Sakamoto, follows a mother who confronts a teacher after noticing changes in her son’s behaviour. A four-star Guardian review described it as having “a great moral intelligence and humanity”.

What films are competing for the 2023 Palme d’Or prize?

You can check out a list of the 21 films competing for the main prize below.

Anatomy Of A Fall – Justine Triet

Asteroid City – Wes Anderson

Banel & Adama – Ramata-Toulaye Sy

Black Flies – Jean-Stephane Sauvaire

Club Zero – Jessica Hausner

Firebrand – Karim Ainouz

A Brighter Tomorrow – Nanni Moretti

Monster – Hirokazu Kore-eda

Fallen Leaves – Aki Kaurismaki

About Dry Grasses – Nuri Bilge Ceylan

Last Summer – Catherine Breillat

La Chimera – Alice Rohrwacher

The Pot-Au-Feu – Tran Anh Hung

Homecoming – Catherine Corsini

Four Daughters – Kaouther Ben Hania

May December – Todd Haynes

Perfect Days – Wim Wenders

Youth (Spring) – Wang Bing

Kidnapped – Marco Bellocchio

The Old Oak – Ken Loach

The Zone Of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

The Cannes Film Festival concludes on May 27, 2023.