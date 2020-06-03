Organisers of this year’s Cannes Film Festival have revealed their shortlist of movies despite the event not officially going ahead in 2020.

Last month it was confirmed that the festival would not be going forward as a physical event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for the festival also said at the time: “As of today, a physical edition seems complicated to organise, so we are going forward with an announcement of films from the (initial Official) Selection at the beginning of June.”

The spokesperson added that Cannes will now organise a “redeployment ‘outside the walls’ (of Cannes), in collaboration with fall festivals”, including Venice and cinemas.

Today, organisers picked 56 movies for their official selection, which you can view below. New movies from Wes Anderson, Steve McQueen, Pixar, Francois Ozon, Naomi Kawase, Thomas Vinterberg and Maiwenn are listed.

The selection includes: Anderson’s The French Dispatch; Francis Lee’s Ammonite, starring Kate Winslet; Aya and the Witch, the first CG-animated feature film from Studio Ghibli; Peninsula, filmmaker Sang-ho Yeon’s sequel to his Cannes midnight sensation Train to Busan; Pixar’s new movie Soul, along with two episodes from Steve McQueen’s television series Small Axe.

Reacting to Ammonite‘s nomination, Lee wrote: “In such upsetting times, a little personal joy. I am utterly thrilled Ammonite has been selected for Cannes 2020. To be amongst the other film makers is a complete honour. I can’t wait for you all to see it soon. Thank you

@Festival_Cannes.”

A number of the chosen movies will play at festivals later this year, providing that the events can go ahead.

A handful of movies that were expected for Cannes this year will also wait to debut until 2021.

The full 2020 list is:

The French Dispatch, Wes Anderson

Summer of 85, François Ozon

True Mothers, Naomi Kawase

Lover’s Rock, Steve McQueen

Mangrove, Steve McQueen

Druk (Another Round), Thomas Vinterberg

Peninsula, Sang-ho Yeon

ADN, Maïwenn

Soul, Pete Docter

Ammonite, Francis Lee

Falling, Viggo Mortensen

Broken Keys, Jimmy Keyrouz

Truffle Hunters, Gregory Kershaw and Michael Dweck

Aya and the Witch, Goro Miyazaki

Limbo, Ben Sharrock

Heaven, Im Sang-soo

Last Words, Jonathan Nossiter

Des Hommes, Lucas Belvaux

Passion Simple, Danielle Arbid

Good Man, Marie-Castille Mention Schaar

The Things We Say, the Things We Do, Emmanuel Mouret

John and the Hole, Pascual Sisto

Here We Are, Nir Bergman

Rouge, Farid Bentoumi

Sweat, Magnus von Horn

Teddy, Ludovic and Zoran Boukherma

Un médecin de nuit, Elie Wajeman

Enfant Terrible, Oskar Roehler

Nadia, Butterfly, Pascal Plante

Pleasure, Ninja Thyberg

Slalom, Charlène Favier

Casa de Antiguidades, João Paulo Miranda Maria

Ibrahim, Samuel Gueismi

Gagarine, Fanny Liatard, Jérémy Trouilh

16 Printemps, Suzanne Lindon

Vaurien, Peter Dourountzis

Garçon chiffon, Nicolas Maury

Si Le Vent Tombe, Nora Martirosyan

On the Way to the Billion, Dieudo Hamadi

9 Days at Raqqa, Xavier de Lauzanne

Cévennes, Caroline Vignal

French Tench, Bruno Podalydès

Un Triomphe, Emmanuel Courcol

Le Discours, Laurent Tirard

L’Origine du Monde, Laurent Lafitte

Flee, Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Eight and a Half, Ann Hui, Sammo Kam-Bo Hung, Ringo Lam, Patrick Tam, Johnnie To, Hark Tsui, John Woo, Woo-Ping Yuen