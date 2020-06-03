Organisers of this year’s Cannes Film Festival have revealed their shortlist of movies despite the event not officially going ahead in 2020.
Last month it was confirmed that the festival would not be going forward as a physical event due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A spokesperson for the festival also said at the time: “As of today, a physical edition seems complicated to organise, so we are going forward with an announcement of films from the (initial Official) Selection at the beginning of June.”
The spokesperson added that Cannes will now organise a “redeployment ‘outside the walls’ (of Cannes), in collaboration with fall festivals”, including Venice and cinemas.
Today, organisers picked 56 movies for their official selection, which you can view below. New movies from Wes Anderson, Steve McQueen, Pixar, Francois Ozon, Naomi Kawase, Thomas Vinterberg and Maiwenn are listed.
The selection includes: Anderson’s The French Dispatch; Francis Lee’s Ammonite, starring Kate Winslet; Aya and the Witch, the first CG-animated feature film from Studio Ghibli; Peninsula, filmmaker Sang-ho Yeon’s sequel to his Cannes midnight sensation Train to Busan; Pixar’s new movie Soul, along with two episodes from Steve McQueen’s television series Small Axe.
Reacting to Ammonite‘s nomination, Lee wrote: “In such upsetting times, a little personal joy. I am utterly thrilled Ammonite has been selected for Cannes 2020. To be amongst the other film makers is a complete honour. I can’t wait for you all to see it soon. Thank you
A number of the chosen movies will play at festivals later this year, providing that the events can go ahead.
A handful of movies that were expected for Cannes this year will also wait to debut until 2021.
The full 2020 list is:
The French Dispatch, Wes Anderson
Summer of 85, François Ozon
True Mothers, Naomi Kawase
Lover’s Rock, Steve McQueen
Mangrove, Steve McQueen
Druk (Another Round), Thomas Vinterberg
Peninsula, Sang-ho Yeon
ADN, Maïwenn
Soul, Pete Docter
Ammonite, Francis Lee
Falling, Viggo Mortensen
Broken Keys, Jimmy Keyrouz
Truffle Hunters, Gregory Kershaw and Michael Dweck
Aya and the Witch, Goro Miyazaki
Limbo, Ben Sharrock
Heaven, Im Sang-soo
Last Words, Jonathan Nossiter
Des Hommes, Lucas Belvaux
Passion Simple, Danielle Arbid
Good Man, Marie-Castille Mention Schaar
The Things We Say, the Things We Do, Emmanuel Mouret
John and the Hole, Pascual Sisto
Here We Are, Nir Bergman
Rouge, Farid Bentoumi
Sweat, Magnus von Horn
Teddy, Ludovic and Zoran Boukherma
Un médecin de nuit, Elie Wajeman
Enfant Terrible, Oskar Roehler
Nadia, Butterfly, Pascal Plante
Pleasure, Ninja Thyberg
Slalom, Charlène Favier
Casa de Antiguidades, João Paulo Miranda Maria
Ibrahim, Samuel Gueismi
Gagarine, Fanny Liatard, Jérémy Trouilh
16 Printemps, Suzanne Lindon
Vaurien, Peter Dourountzis
Garçon chiffon, Nicolas Maury
Si Le Vent Tombe, Nora Martirosyan
On the Way to the Billion, Dieudo Hamadi
9 Days at Raqqa, Xavier de Lauzanne
Cévennes, Caroline Vignal
French Tench, Bruno Podalydès
Un Triomphe, Emmanuel Courcol
Le Discours, Laurent Tirard
L’Origine du Monde, Laurent Lafitte
Flee, Jonas Poher Rasmussen
Eight and a Half, Ann Hui, Sammo Kam-Bo Hung, Ringo Lam, Patrick Tam, Johnnie To, Hark Tsui, John Woo, Woo-Ping Yuen